Delegation Of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Committee Tikkar Kupwara Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: A delegation of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan Committee from Tikkar, Kupwara called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The members of the delegation led by Mohan Lal Padroo discussed the development of Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan at Tikkar, Kupwara. The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor about restoration of historical structures within the premises of the Temple.

Later, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman All J&K Folk Artists Association also called on the Lt Governor.