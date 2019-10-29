Opposition criticizes govt for allowing EU MPs to visit J&K

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Opposition members on Tuesday criticized the Modi government for allowing the European Union (EU) Members of Parliament visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has allowed some of the EU MPs to visit Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 to assess the ground reality. The Opposition members have alleged that the EU delegation members have extreme right leanings.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a tweet said, “CPI (M) Politburo strongly protests the visit of some MPs from various European countries with right wing credentials to Kashmir valley orchestrated by the Modi govt. It is an affront of the Indian Parliament and its sovereignty…”

Terming the Modi government’s nationalism of unique kind, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet, “In Kashmir, the European Union MPs have been allowed to visit and intervene but the Indian Parliamentarians were asked to return when they landed at airport. It’s a unique nationalism.”

A total of 27 MPs have reached Kashmir on Tuesday to assess the situation in the state where restrictions have been imposed since early August in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It is being claimed by the opposition that 22 members of EU delegation are from right wing parties of their respective countries. (UNI)