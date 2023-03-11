Opposition Can’t Derail J&K’s Tryst With Peace, Normalcy: Rana

JAMMU, Mar 11: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today took jibe at the so-called all party meeting convened by some desperate opposition parties in Jammu, dismissing it as an assembly of rejected, dejected, confused and frustrated politicians, who are unnerved over the momentous changes brought in Jammu and Kashmir under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have steered the Union Territory from dark alley of death, destruction and gloom to become a bright , resurgent, peaceful and developing part of the country.

“The opposition cannot derail Jammu and Kashmir’s tryst with peace and normalcy”, he said and cautioned the rejected politicians not to assume the role of agent provocateurs to mislead the people for furthering their nefarious political agenda.

In an informal interaction with the media persons, Devender Rana described the meet as yet another non-event of all those who have developed vested interest over the decades in boiling Kashmir to bake their political loaves and sustain their enterprise. Peace and normalcy across Jammu and Kashmir is a sort of threat for their political existence and thus they smell rat in all that is being done for overall good of the UT, he maintained.

“Politically matured people understand the gimmicks of the self seeking political actors, who can go to any extent for remaining relevant to politics”, he said, adding that their negative and obstructive political campaigns will not deviate the efforts of heralding complete normalcy to which the BJP is committed. He referred to the fast changing scenario in the Valley, saying last year witnessed record tourist footfall that was incomprehensible years ago when Kashmir was pushed to a dark alley of bandhs and stone pelting. Such a scenario had become a new normal. That situation has now totally changed with economic activity gaining momentum, development getting impetus and the people’s participation in governance becoming predominantly discernible, he added.

Mr Rana said the peaceful and resurgent Jammu and Kashmir is against the scheme of things of some political entities who obviously feel uncomfortable with normalcy dawning and the UT treading on the path of development and prosperity. Every segment of the society is part of the growth story and those pretending to be oblivious of the change taking place in both the regions, irrespective of religion and caste, are betraying their sense of understanding, he said.

Devender Rana advised the obstructive politicians to shun ‘opposition for the sake of opposition syndrome’, feel pulse of the people and work for their welfare, lest they become irrelevant to Naya Jammu and Kashmir politics.