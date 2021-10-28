Opportunities galore for local communities in Queensland: Adani Carmichael mine, Kevin’s corner coal mine lead the pack in coal sector

The newly built coal mining projects like Adani Carmichael coal mine,Kevin’s Corner coal mine and others have led to infinite possibilities for small and medium scale businesses to join the supply chain and open up employment options for the local people providing a long-term raise to Queensland’s economy.

Queensland’s economy is the third largest within Australia, built majorly upon tourism, mining, finance and agricultural services with main exports of meat, coal, sugar and metal. Out of these, the mining sector made the largest contribution of 11.7 per cent in 2019-20 to boost Queensland’s economy. Its coal reserves are counted to be the largest and of the highest grade in the world. The green signal received from the authorities for setting up of new coal mining projects has opened up the doors for people to explore new opportunities, hence elevating the regional economy.

Coal produced from the new Australian coal mining projects is considered to be of a high quality, having low emissions on burning. The procured coal will help the developing countries like India, which still lack in basic electricity and cooking requirements, with energy needs.The green signal given to the Adani Carmichael coal mine project is a major step towards generating maximum electricity with the best quality coal.

The superior quality of coal produced from these new coal mining projects is because of the efficient and effective usage of latest technology tools that enable minimized disruptive emissions, hence having lesser impact on the environmental conditions in comparison to the poor quality coal produced by the previous projects. There are about nine coal projects assigned for the Galilee Basin, which has the largest deposits of thermal coal, used to make electricity. Out of all, the Adani Carmichael coal mine is considered to be the biggest project, owing to its size andset strategies to feed the Indian power plants in the long run.