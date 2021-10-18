MUMBAI, Oct 18: Reiterating its vision to promote technology and innovation, OPPO India launches its Elevate Program to boost the start-up ecosystem in India to stimulate entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts, to come together, share different ideas for ‘virtuous innovations’.

Through this program, OPPO aims to accelerate the overall innovation culture in India and mentor start-ups who have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry.

Through a robust partnership, the OPPO Elevate program will help young startups with the some very interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation. This program will offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage OPPO’s products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation along with investment opportunities.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India, said, ”It is an honour for me to lead such a big initiative by OPPO. The OPPO Elevate program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet and work with some of India’s most adventurous and talented young innovators. We believe in promoting beauty, imagination, and humanity via technology, and this program is the right fit for young innovators to show us their version of the same. Embodied by the mission of ?Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World?, OPPO Elevate will empower young innovators with solutions to make people life better every day.”

As part of this program, OPPO India will be working with institutes, incubators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to promote the exchange and integration of innovative technology research and development by providing a platform for start-ups to skill-up and grow.

This platform will also give an opportunity to more entrepreneurs to work with OPPO in the future on new concepts and technologies. OPPO has long believed in the power of the young generation and has a strong history of supporting young people to achieve their ambitions. The brand systematically develops and elevates start-ups and entrepreneurs working in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence, and gaming. This program will help the brand push innovations in these sectors and bring new technology to the Indian market.

(UNI)