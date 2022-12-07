Oppn leaders attend meeting called by Kharge to evolve joint strategy for Winter Session

New Delhi, Dec. 7: Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday attended a meeting convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to evolve a joint strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Left parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), NC and the RSP were represented in the meeting convened before the session commenced.

The opposition is seeking to corner the government on several issues including price rise, unemployment and is demanding a discussion on the border security situation in the wake of “incursion” by China and the alleged misuse of agencies by the government.

“Parliament is the abode of democratic deliberation. We, the like-minded parties will strongly raise all the issues relevant to our people. PM @narendramodi ji, you spoke about opposition getting more chance to participate, therefore we expect the Govt to walk its talk,” Kharge tweeted.

“If laws are made in haste, then they attract judicial scrutiny. Therefore, we expect that all important Bills should be sent to Joint/Select Committees, so that they are carefully examined. We are ready to extend full cooperation in parliamentary processes and debates,” he said. (Agencies)