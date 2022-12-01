Operations won’t stop till last militant, mentor; entire ecosystem is finished: LG

‘Army, CAPFs, JKP set example against militancy’

Stone pelting, hartals things of past now

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today declared that operations against the militants won’t stop till last militant, his mentor and entire ecosystem responsible for the militancy is finished from the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir Government and administration are committed that till last militant and last mentor of militants is finished, till then operations against the militants won’t stop,” Sinha said in his address after laying floral wreath at Vir Stambh and paying homage to martyrs in Reasi district.

He also inaugurated Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni in Reasi and paid respectful obeisance to Sant Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.

“We will continue to attack the terror ecosystem,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Asserting that during last 30 years, the terrorism sponsored by the neighbour (a reference towards Pakistan) threatened peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Jammu and Kashmir Police fought the threat very bravely.

“They set an example against the militancy,” he said.

At the same time, the Lieutenant Governor said, it is also true that following August 5, 2019 decisions taken by the Parliament with firm commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strong action has been taken against the militants and those who feed terror ecosystem.

“Army, CAPFs and JKP have achieved lot of successes against the militancy,” he said, adding that stone pelting and hartals have now become things of history.

Maintaining that fear, corruption and dynastic politics had earlier made the society hollow, Sinha said during last two and half years to three years, major changes have been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“An honest effort has been made for positive developments,” he asserted,

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir has marched a great distance forward in last three years.

“We have kept the wheels of progress moving to ensure that no section of society is left behind and that growth benefits marginalised groups and to ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth,” he said.

Sinha paid tribute to Veer Naris, veterans and martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

An official handout said: On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the priorities of the administration.

“All round economic growth is primary importance for us so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for the people,” he said.

“The results of our efforts to rejuvenate rural economy are clearly visible. Farmers are receiving better prices, path breaking schemes have been implemented to ensure social safety net for vulnerable section & PRIs have been empowered to push forward rural development,” Sinha said.

He observed that the accelerated speed of completion of developmental projects, creation of better infrastructure, streamlining of public service delivery mechanism, improved educational & health facilities, and growing industrial sector with massive investment proposals have laid down a solid foundation for the glorious future of Jammu Kashmir.

During Back to Village -IV programme, efforts were made to identify 15 youth from each Panchayat for self employment generation assistance. 27,000 sanction letters have been issued and by the end of December, all the sanction letters will be issued, the Lt Governor observed.

“We have improved public service delivery and ensured higher financial outlays for district development. Health, education, industry, agriculture, handicraft is being given special attention as part of our strategy for inclusive and higher economic growth”, he added.

He also observed that the administration has taken various steps to implement e-service delivery of public services but some people are facing difficulties in certain areas.

“We are making efforts to establish a mechanism, in the coming three months wherein if the services are not provided within set timelines, officials will be held responsible”, the Lt Governor asserted.

Speaking on the developmental scenario in Reasi district, Sinha informed that in the last financial year, 1012 projects were completed in Reasi under the District Capex scheme while the target for this year is to complete more than 1500 projects. Last year, under District Capex, Rs 1125 crore was allocated to Reasi district for development works and this year the amount has been increased to Rs 1183 crore, he further added.

Sant Shri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj, in his address, shared the vision of developing Pouni as a Tirth Sthal. He also highlighted the activities of Ati Vishnu Mahayagya Samiti for the welfare of the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, the Lt Governor honoured the parents of Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra; Veer Naris and families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated Yagyashala and felicitated ex-servicemen and organisations for their selfless service towards the welfare of the families of the martyr soldiers. Students participating in various national integration competitions and rallies were also felicitated.

A publication on Sant Shri Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj was also released.

Brigadier Harcharan Singh; PRI members; Army veterans; families of the martyrs, Veer Naris, office bearers of Ati Vishnu Mahayagya Samiti and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, senior officials of police, defence and civil administration were also present.