Operations Of 12 Medical Stores Suspended Across Jammu Div For Violation Of Norms

JAMMU, Aug 16: A special drive was carried out in Jammu Province wherein surprise inspections of Drug Sale Establishments were carried out under the supervision of Concerned Empowered Authorities. The drive was targeted to ensure that the drugs consisting of habit forming ingredients are strictly sold to the needy patients as per mandate of law and pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.

Statutory Drug samples of nearly Two Hundred formulations of various categories were lifted randomly for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories locate within the U.T of J&K for framing of legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters and to ensure that quality medicines are being sold to the end users.

Operations of Twelve Retail Sale Establishments ( Four in Jammu, Three in Samba District, Two in Poonch District , One each in Kathua & Ramban, were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot. The reasons for suspension ranged from Non maintenance of Sales records, Impersonation, Improper storage conditions etc.

Moreover, Stocks of Drugs worth Rs 3,86,100 that were found to be contravening the provisions of the D&C Act have also been confiscated from the supply chain by the Regulatory Officers of the organization under section 23 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

During the said drive, the stocks of drugs worth Rs 27,465 was seized on Form – 16 from an unlicensed shop being run at Lower Kud the custody /permission of which was obtained from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Udhampur. Investigation in the matter has been initiated and Notice under section 18 ( a) served upon the accused for further legal action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Licensing Authority cancelled the license of a Wholesale firm at Rajouri that was found indulging in unethical trade practices.