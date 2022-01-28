Operationalization of Extended Runway Portion at Jammu Airport

JAMMU, January 28: The Operationalization of the Extended Portion of Runway has been successfully done at the Joint User Airfield of IAF and AAI at Jammu. The existing runway which was 6700 feet long is extended and the revised stretch of runway is now 8000 feet. The work was completed by Airports Authority of India in coordination with Indian Air Force and MES. On this occasion, Air Commodore G S Bhullar AOC 23rd Wg IAF, Sanjeev Kumar Garg Airport Director AAI and other officials from Airports Authority of India, Indian Air Force, Military Engineering Service, Airlines and Central Industrial Security Force were present.

Indigo Flight 6E-137 was the first flight that traversed through the newly constructed portion and water canon salute was given by Indian Air Force. In addition to the runway, 2800m of Boundary wall and rigid pavement Perimeter Road was also constructed. A Turn Pad designed for Airbus 321 was also constructed under this project.

AOC, IAF hailed the coordination of AAI, MES and IAF for successful completion of this project. Airport Director, AAI also thanked all the agencies involved in this project especially the Engineering Team of AAI and said that with the Construction of the New Terminal Building of Jammu Airport at Belicharana will be instrumental in the development of Jammu & Kashmir, which will commence shortly. (Agencies)