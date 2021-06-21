OPD services resuming in CD Hospital Jammu from June 23

JAMMU: In view of the decline in COVID-19 pandemic, the OPD services are being resumed in CD Hospital Jammu by prior appointment from June 23, 2021 (Wednesday). Appointment for Monday shall be given on Saturday.

The OPDs will be operational at the OPD Section from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm. The appointment will be given by the CD&TB staff nominated by the HoD CD & TB on the dedicated Sim No. 9541925371.

The dedicated number 9541925371will be operational from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm on all working days for fixing the appointments.

The total number of appointments shall not be more than 25 patients per day which is subject to revision considering the future trend of COVID-19 pandemic.

At all cost Covid Appropriate Behaviour shall be observed by everyone in the department/section of the hospital including registration and OPD area. Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant, who must be wearing proper face masks.

The patients are advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may be liable not to be examined by the doctors in OPD.