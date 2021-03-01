Only one-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR : As the trail run of restoring two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic after several months could not work properly on Sunday, again only one-way traffic was allowed on Monday on the 270-km-long national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

We had allowed two-way LMV traffic on the highway on Sunday on a trial basis which could not work properly, official sources said adding it was again decided to allow only one-way traffic on the highway till further orders.

Today LMVs will ply from Srinagar to Jammu, sources said and added Jammu bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal will also be allowed to move.

They said LMVs have to cross Zig Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, between 0700 hrs to 1100 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before or after the cut off timing, they said adding no vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction.

Sources said HMV vehicle stranded on the highway will be allowed to move towards Jammu and no fresh HMV will be allowed from Srinagar or Jammu.

They said security forces are advised not to ply against traffic advisory in view of the traffic congestion on the highway.

They too may ply from Srinagar to Jammu, sources added.

Meanwhile, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu remained closed since December last year due to the accumulation of snow. People of Rajouri and Poonch demanded immediate clearance of snow on the road.

However, the snow clearance operation was going on a war footing on Anantnag-Kishtwar road which remained close since December last year.

(agencies)