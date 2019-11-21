Only LMVs to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal road still closed

SRINAGAR: Only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will ply from both Srinagar and Jammu on Thursday on the national highway, the only road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. No Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from any side, a traffic police official said on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the 86-km-long historic Mughal road remained closed for the 16th consecutive day on Thursday due to accumulation of snow following heavy snowfall last week. The road which is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch.

The Traffic official said keeping in view the condition of the road and weather forecast for next 24 hours, it has been decided that no HMV will be allowed to ply from Srinagar or Jammu today.

Hundreds of HMVs, including those carrying essentials for Kashmir, have been stopped at different places on both sides of the Jawahar tunnel to allow free movement of LMVs and avoid any accident and traffic jam.

However, he said, LMVs will ply from both sides. But, he said, LMVs from here will have to cross Qazigund before 1100 hrs adding no vehicle will be allowed after the dead line.

“We allowed vehicles to move from Kashmir to Ladakh on Thursday”, he said, adding no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction.

The centre has already approved construction of a tunnel at Zojila pass to make it an all weather road. In the past, the highway was closed for winter months from November 1 every year. However, for the past over five years, the road remains open till there is heavy snowfall and road surface gets slippery due to minus temperature.

