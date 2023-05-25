Only 3 classrooms for 200 students in Govt High School Khanikote

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, May 25: Dilapidated condition of the old building of Government High School Khanikote in Reasi depicts the state of affairs in School Education Department in the Union Territory, which has virtually turned Nelson’s eye towards the difficulties being faced by the students.

There are only three class rooms for ten classes in the school, which has strength of around 200 students while only four teachers have been posted there.

Despite repeated pleas to the concerned authorities, there has been no action for repair of the building and construction of class rooms for the students.

According to the locals, only four rooms of the schools building are functional and one of them is being used as staff room for the teachers while in the remaining three, classes of the students from Ist to 10th are taken.

Ex-Sarpanch Baldev Singh told the Excelsior that the school has only four teachers, including one Master. Though the teachers are trying their best, the school building is the immediate requirement so that the students may have adequate classrooms, he added.

The locals informed that then Director School Education had personally assessed the situation during Back to Village Programme-II but no necessary action was taken for construction of the required class rooms.

The new building of the school is under construction for the last several years as the work is lying stopped for the reasons best known to the concerned authorities.