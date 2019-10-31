OnePlus gains record INR 1,500 crore worth of GMV from Diwali sales across platform

KOLKATA, Oct 31:OnePlus, a global technology brand, successfully gained INR 1,500 GMV worth of sales at the ongoing Diwali festival fervour across platforms.

With the beginning of OnePlus’s Diwali sale period from 28th September until 24th October, the brand has witnessed incredible sales across both its online and offline platforms in a handful of weeks.

Riding on the success of the recently launched products, OnePlus yet again emerged as the best-selling premium brand under both smart TV and smartphone categories respectively at the Great Indian Amazon Festival as well as across its offline partner stores.

Furthermore, with the brand’s recent offline venture, it has witnessed commendable sales with its smart devices across partner stores.

Addressing the successful festive sales, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “We are truly humbled by the degree of enthusiasm our community members and customers across India have shown towards our new products, leading us to achieve these remarkable results alongside both our online and offline partners. We are very grateful to our community, and this further motivates us as a brand to ensure we continue bringing the best of our futuristic technology with a truly burdenless user experience”.

Furthermore, the recently launched OnePlus TV has also witnessed commendable sales across both online and offline platforms. Powered by Android TV, the OnePlus TV’s 55-inch 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision? delivers vivid and dynamic picture quality, and a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos? renders a surreal surround sound experience.

Starting at INR 69,900, the OnePlus TV is currently available online at Amazon.in, and across Reliance Digital stores in the offline segment.

(UNI)