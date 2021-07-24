One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

SRINAGAR: One-way traffic was on Saturday resumed on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway after closing for a day in view of weekly maintenance, traffic officials said.

Traffic was suspended on the highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, on Friday to allow weekly maintenance, particularly at Zojila pass, where road has suffered damage due to heavy snowfall during the winter.

However, Vijay Divas rally was allowed to ply from Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal to Minamarg across the Zojila pass between 1200 hrs to 1400 hrs despite weekly maintenance day on Friday, he said.

The administration in UT Ladakh and J&K have agreed to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon to undertake necessary maintenance.

Only one-way traffic was allowed from Kargil in Ladakh to Srinagar, he said, adding that no vehicle was allowed from opposite direction.

However, the Kashmir-bound vehicles had to leave Minamarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut-off timing. (Agencies)