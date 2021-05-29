One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

SRINAGAR: One-way traffic was resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance on the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir valley.

However, 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway was through for two-way Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMVs) while the historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was also open.

No traffic was allowed on Srinagar-Leh national highway on Friday, a traffic police official said today.

He said traffic on the highway was suspended to allow Beacon authorities to undertake weekly maintenance and repair on the highway, particularly at Zojila pass. He said no traffic will be allowed till further orders on every Friday on the highway, which remained closed during winter since January Ist this year only to reopen early this month for one-way.

Today vehicles will ply from UT Ladakh to Srinagar. However, vehicles had to leave Minmarg in Kargil between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs for Kashmir. No vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

However, he said, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was through for traffic. Today LMVs will ply from both sides, he said, adding that Kashmir-bound vehicles had to leave Nagrota between 0930 hrs to 1300 hrs and Jekhani Udhampur from 1030 hrs to 1400 hrs.

Similarly, Jammu-bound LMVs had to leave Zig Qazigund from 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

HMVs and security force vehicles will ply from Jammu to Srinagar only. However, HMVs will be allowed from Jekhani Udhampur only after tail of down HMV convoy crosses Jekhani. No HMV will be allowed from opposite direction, he added. (AGENCY)