One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Saturday resumed on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, after remaining suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance.

Only one-way fresh Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) was allowed on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway today, when Kashmir bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) , stranded at Udhampur will be allowed to move, a traffic police official said.

The historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region was also through for traffic, he added.

He said that traffic on the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway was suspended on Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake necessary maintenance and repair work of the road, particularly between Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and Gumari, including Zojila axis.

However, today one-way traffic from Kargil in UT Ladakh was allowed towards Srinagar. Vehicles had to cross Minmarg in Kargil between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

He said today LMVs will be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar. However, vehicles had to cross Nagrota between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jakheni Udhampur from 0600 hrs to 1300 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing.

Only stranded HMVs at Udhampur will be allowed to leave for Srinagar on the highway, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction. Security forces will also ply from Jammu to Srinagar only, he said. (AGENCIES)