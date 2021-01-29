Three terrorists killed in brief shootout in Tral: IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed in a brief gunfight in Mandoora area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Awantipora district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three militants have been killed in a brief encounter. However the identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.