SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed in a brief gunfight in Mandoora area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Awantipora district on Friday.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three militants have been killed in a brief encounter. However the identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier, Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.
Three terrorists killed in brief shootout in Tral: IGP Kashmir
