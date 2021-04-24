“One Stop Centre” for women & children

There are strict directives from the Supreme Court to all the states and Union Territories to set up effective ”One Stop Centre” in each district for women who were sexually abused and that all was to be done within a year, say by December 2019 . Jammu and Kashmir has still not complied with the directives of the court and is yet to go in for establishing such centre each in a district where under one roof, support and assistance could be provided to women victims of sexual violence. Not only in the interests of the women but those of the children as well, against whom such types of crimes are committed, such centres could prove as balms. The order specifies the nitty-gritty of the centre where well trained staff comprising medical personnel, counsellors, psychiatrists etc fully acquainted with the sensitivities and the needs of the women and children victims and could be of such helping nature so as to talk to , listen to and providing healing touch to such victims besides providing medical help too. The centres are mandatorily to be provided with video conferencing facilities. We hope the UT Government shall look into the issue and take appropriate action at an early date.