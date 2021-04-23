Mumbai, Bihar women, 22-yr-old youth among 14 die of COVID in Jammu

6 deaths in Kashmir, 1937 fresh cases in J&K

IFS officer, GMC Ortho Prof, Physio among 5 docs infected

Another casualty, 198 new cases in Ladakh



Sanjeev Pargal/Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Apr 23: In sudden spike in COVID deaths, Jammu and Kashmir today recorded this year’s single day highest 20 fatalities and 1937 fresh cases with Jammu district worst affected as it reported 525 positives, more than that of Srinagar district which reported 501.

Fourteen Corona casualties, six of them women including one each hailing from Mumbai in Maharashtra and Darbanga in Bihar and a 22-year-old youth besides 846 cases were reported in Jammu region while six persons succumbed to the virus and there were 1091 new cases in Kashmir.

In Jammu, two persons died at home and were later shifted to hospitals while three persons breathed their last in the hospitals outside the region.

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported one death and 198 COVID positive cases.

A 70-year-old woman from Mumbai in Maharashtra who had come to see her daughter and son-in-law here died of COVID-19 and some ailments in the Military Hospital Satwari. Her son-in-law is an officer in one of the three Services in Jammu. A 75-year-old woman hailing from village Gonam in Darbanga Bihar, presently putting up at Chohata near Narsingh Mandir in Samba district breathed her last in the District Hospital Samba because of co-morbidities and COVID.

A 22-year-old youth belonging to village Garh Samanabanj in Udhampur district died of COVID-19 within hours of admission in the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua. His oxygen level had gone down due to COVID. Though his oxygen level improved, he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

A 35-year-old man was brought dead to Udhampur while 60-year-old man from BG Poonch was also brought dead to the hospital in Poonch. Both of them were positive for pathogen.

A 45-year-old woman from Rajouri succumbed to the virus in GMC Jammu tonight, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said. Earlier in the day, a 40-year-old man from village Khardak Panj in Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri district died of ailments and virus at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar.

Six COVID deaths were reported in Jammu district.

An 85-year-old woman from Nanak Nagar, 52-year-old man from Zullaka Mohalla and 51-year-old man from Residency Road died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu. They were co-morbid too. A 56-year-old man from Kanal Upper in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu died of Coronavirus in Alpine Hospital Gurugram (Haryana) while 49-year-old woman from Malpur Sua No. 1 in Kot Bhalwal area died of ailments and COVID-19 at Grencian Super Specialty Hospital Mohali. A 74-year-old man from Jammu died of multiple ailments and virus in the Military Hospital.

A 33-year-old woman hailing from Katra in Reasi district died of virus in the GMC Jammu.

A Professor in Orthopedics Department and a Physiotherapist in the GMC Jammu were among five doctors who tested positive for the virus today. The Physiotherapist’s doctor husband, who is posted in the GMC Rajouri, was also found infected.

An IFS officer, who happens to be the husband of an IPS officer, turned COVID positive today. The female IPS officer is already positive for the virus.

Eleven more security personnel in Udhampur have tested positive. Five staffers of State Bank of India (SBI) Batote and two from Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ramban were today found infected after which District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam ordered closure of both the branches for 48 hours.

Fourteen deaths have taken Jammu region’s Corona toll to 797, the maximum being 419 in Jammu district followed by 64 Doda, 61 Udhampur, 59 Rajouri, 56 Kathua, 46 Samba, 30 Poonch, 23 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 17 in Reasi district.

Eighty four tourist-cum-travelers today tested positive at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district, the maximum being 28 from Punjab, 12 Bihar, seven Uttar Pradesh, three Maharashtra and two Madhya Pradesh. Thirty positives belonged to Jammu and Kashmir.

Forty five tourist/travelers tested positive in Reasi district, mainly at Katra Railway Station.

Among 846 Corona positive cases in Jammu region today, Jammu district accounted for 525, which were highest in any district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Second highest cases in Jammu region were reported from Reasi district with 78 positives followed by Udhampur 72, Rajouri 45, Kathua 33, Poonch 30, Samba 25, Ramban 22, Doda 13 and Kishtwar three.

As many as 482 Corona patients today recovered. Maximum recoveries of 192 were reported from Jammu district, Reasi 159, Kathua 46, Udhampur 45, Ramban 35 and Rajouri five.

Jammu region now has 62836 COVID positive cases. Number of active cases in the region has gone up to 7112 while 54298 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been 796 casualties.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today recorded one Corona fatality and 198 fresh cases.

A 43-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand died of COVID-19 in Leh. He had come to the Union Territory for working as labourer.

Among 198 new cases, 183 were reported from Leh and 15 from Kargil district.

With this, the UT of Ladakh’s Corona count has reached 12937 while active cases have crossed 2000 and stood at 2041. There have been 10761 recoveries. The Corona fatalities stood at 135 including 91 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 1091fresh COVID-19 cases while six persons died of the infection taking J&K death toll to 2111 and the number of active cases surged to 16993.

Six persons died of COVID infection in the Valley taking the death toll in Kashmir to 1315.

Those who tested positive include 590 from Srinagar, 198 Baramulla, 68 Budgam, 62 Pulwama, 54 Kupwara,105 Anantnag, 13 Bandipora, 23 Ganderbal, 32 Kulgam and 23 from Shopian.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 16,993 including 9,881 from Kashmir division.

With 1,019 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 137,240, which is 87.78 percent of the total cases.

Authorities in Srinagar today declared six more areas of Batamaloo, Khanyar, Zadibal and SR Gunj Srinagar as Micro Containment Zones in view of the detection of fresh Covid-19 cases.

The areas which have been declared as Micro Containment Zones include Reshi Mohalla near Muskaan Resorts Abi Nowpora Kohan Khan, Sonwar, Khashkhash Bagh near Central Jail Rainawari, Khimber Reshi Pora near bus stop, Jabeen Guest lane near Abdullah bridge Rajbagh and Majeed Bagh Ganderpora Eidgah.

An official said that there are atleast 39 active cases of COVID-19 and to prevent the further spread of the virus, the localities have been declared as micro-containment zones.

Meanwhile, authorities in Budgam district today ordered closure of J&K Bank’s main branch for at least five days after two of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All the primary and secondary contacts of the affected employees have been advised to self-isolate and quarantine themselves.

And the Handwara administration today sealed at least two coaching centres for violation of COVID SOPs.

The two coaching centres, Apex classes and Shaheen Public School, were closed by a team led by Naib-Tehsildar Handwara along with police.

The closed-down institutes were found violating the Government guidelines on the recent orders by the Government regarding the closure of all sorts of physical classwork in schools and coaching centres.