One step more towards de-escalation process

Not that spate of bilateral talks at diplomatic and military levels do not bring the desired results between China and India as different quarters may be opining, has been again proven wrong by the armies of both the countries disengaging from one more point of discord known as Gogra in Eastern Ladakh. In other words, prestandoff ground position stands restored which definitely can be termed as a significant development towards ending the 15 months long face-off between the two countries. Forward deployments by both the armies have, therefore, ceased though in phased manner in the area. Information about this development having been given by the Indian Army reveals that the said exercise was carried out recently on August 4 and 5. Significant and noteworthy feature of the said disengagement is in removing and dismantling structures and temporary infrastructure raised by both the sides before and during the face-off position. Again, the dismantling exercise has been carried out mutually as per each other’s consent and verified knowledge which ultimately can lead to a thaw in bi-lateral relations. The outcome of the said disengagement, technically, would mean creating of a buffer zone where patrolling by armies from neither side will take place. It may be noted that five months back both the sides had withdrawn their troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong Lake area known as points – 17A or PP – 17-A. Again, it could be possible almost immediately after military level talks, to be precise 12th round thereof, between the two countries which had taken place on July 31 in Eastern Ladakh’s Chushul Moldo area. Agreed, that the process of disengagement should have been carried out at all contested points especially the ones where China has tried to alter the status- quo -ante position – all due to futile adamant attitude by it but even if in stages and gradual way, the disengagement and returning to original pre-faceoff position is done, it would be another step taken towards overall de-escalation on the borders which would be beneficial for both the countries in the short and the long run. Sitting across the table and resuming talks alone could resolve the matters and it is, therefore, likely that talks between the two sides are taken forward in the spirit of mutual understanding so that remaining issues along the LAC too are resolved. Since any sort of agreement on the issues under reference arise out of the causes of unilaterally trying to alter the existing position on the LAC all by China, it is incumbent upon both the sides to incorporate in the agreement that disengagement process and thereafter would be observed and respected by both the sides which implies no unilateral change in the status-quo. Since, the fact of the matter being that China habitually has been backtracking from agreed issues and inventing new ones of conflict in pursuance of its expansionist programmes, India has every reason to be apprehensive and give no room for any complacency to set in. China has adequately learnt about a changed India, especially in respect of never compromising on even an inch of its land and for protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, paying any price would to be worth it which has rendered ineffective its arms twisting tactics or threatening postures. Even in harshest winter conditions, it may be noted, our troops are in complete battle readiness to face any eventualities in the Eastern Ladakh sector where 15 months back, China started to attempt altering the existing position on a few points at the LAC even resulting in incidents like at Galwan and the retaliatory response from India. However, it is hoped that outstanding issues including at Depsang and Hot Springs areas besides at Gogra will be settled for improving overall ties between the two countries