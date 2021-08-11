The UT Government has reiterated that no mercy would be shown to those who perpetrated violence or abetted violence since ”the Government is committed to ensure peace and development in Kashmir.” Eechoing these words, Lieutenant Governor reminded that in a place like Kashmir, ”where there are Sufi saints everywhere, there was no place for violence and militancy ”. Not only had those who were engaged in militancy and related activities but those who supported violence been equally to be subjected to no mercy or leniency by the Government. A policeman was killed on August 7 in Kulgam Kashmir by militants and the Lt. Governor had hinted to step up operations against the militants and their supporters for spilling innocents’ blood . The Lt. Governor made it clear that that Sufi saints like Syed Simmani “who have spilled blood and sweat to promote peace and defeat violence”, there was no place for any sort of violence. He was speaking at a function at Kund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. However, militants showed their waning and fading presence yet againby killing a BJP affiliated Sarpanch Gulam Rasool and his wife Jawahra Banoo, also a Panch on August 9 inside their rented accommodation in Lal Chowk area in Anantnag Kashmir. These enemies of peace and progress, though a few in number now, were still living in a world of delusion and utter ignorance and needed to come out of that to lead a life of purpose and respect or face the well known consequences