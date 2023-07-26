One Over-Ground Worker Of LeT Arrested In J&K’s Bandipora

Bandipora, July 26: One over-ground worker (OGW) of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit was arrested on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.

According to the officials, the terror facilitator or linkman has been identified as Javid Ahmad Malla.

“Bandipora Police today, jointly with 26 Assam Rifles, 3rd Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) K2 apprehended one OGW of the LeT terrorist outfit, namely Javid Ahmad Malla, R/o Arin Dardpora Bandipora, at Turkpora Junction Bandipora,” the officials said. (Agencies)