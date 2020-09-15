One-month baby, AEE, JKB official, young cop, Corporator’s father among 15 die

15 from CU, 7 CID office, 5 HC, 11 in FCI test +ve

Director, Tehsildar, 4 Chenani PS cops infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 15: Jammu region today recorded single day highest 15 COVID deaths including a one-month old baby, an AEE of Power Development Department (PDD), an official of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, father of a BJP Corporator, a young police constable and a saw mill owner while 741 persons have tested positive for the virus, 254 in Jammu district alone. And 354 persons reported positive in Jammu district during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), 104 of them in Government offices and autonomous bodies.

Of 104 persons detected positive for the virus in Government offices and other Departments, 15 were reported from Central University, 11 from Chief Agriculture Office, five High Court, 26 Skills Development Office/Polytechnic Bikram Chowk, seven CID office Canal Road, eight IIT Jagti, 14 J&K Bank Shalamar Branch, 11 FCI New Godown Narwal, six FCI Regional /District Office and one IB Bahu Plaza. The Director Agriculture has also tested positive for the virus while the Chief Agriculture Office Jammu has been closed till September 18.

In rural areas, 16 positive cases were reported from Akhnoor, 15 Bishnah, five Dansal, 14 Kot Bhalwal, 12 Marh, one each Pallanwalla and RS Pura and 12 Sohanjana.

Of 15 COVID fatalities today, five were reported from Jammu district, three Ramban, two each in Doda and Udhampur and one each in Samba, Kathua and Reasi districts.

Meanwhile, a one-month-old baby from Arnia in Jammu district who was on ventilator in SMGS hospital since yesterday suffering from shock and had tested positive for the virus died today.

An AEE in the PDD, aged 52, who was posted as Technical Officer in Vijaypur and was resident of Sector 2 in Nanak Nagar died in the GMC Jammu today where he was admitted for past few days with fever, hypertension and hypothyroid. He was positive for COVID-19.

Father of BJP Corporator from Trikuta Nagar Neeraj Puri, who was suffering from bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and was positive for the virus also died in the GMC Jammu today.

A 40-year-old youth from Rehari Colony succumbed to the virus this evening while 56-year-old man from Bawe Wali Gali, who was suffering from multiple ailments and was Corona positive, died this morning, GMC Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

A Jammu and Kashmir Bank official posted at Pathankot and hailing from Birpur Bari Brahmana in Samba district, originally a resident of Kathua, died in the GMC Jammu today. He was positive for pathogen.

Three COVID deaths were reported from Ramban district today including a 90-year-old woman from Banihal town, who was tested positive two days back and was in home isolation, a 45-year-old man from Batote, who was suffering from cancer and was under treatment at SKIMS Srinagar and 69-year-old man from Banihal who was being treated at Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

A 60-year-old man from Pamasa Bhella in Doda district who was suffering from Coronavirus but had no co-morbidity died in the Chest Diseases Hospital Bakshi Nagar today, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said. A 32-year-old police constable from Gandoh died of Pneumonia and virus in the GMC Doda.

A 62-year-old saw mill owner from Gurudwara Gali and middle-aged man from Housing Colony in Udhampur district died at Narayana Hospital Katra where they were under treatment for illnesses and had tested positive for COVID-19.

A 63-year-old woman from Katra in Reasi district who was Corona positive but had no co-morbidity died in the Chest Diseases Hospital at Bakshi Nagar this evening.

A 94-year-old man from Hatli in Kathua district who was co-morbid and Corona positive died this morning, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said.

With today’s deaths, Jammu region’s Corona tally has gone up to 175, the highest being 99 in Jammu district, 18 Rajouri, 15 Doda, 13 Kathua, eight Samba, six each Poonch and Udhampur, four Ramban and three each in Kishtwar and Reasi districts.

A total of 253 persons have tested positive for the virus in Jammu district including 223 who were locals and 31 travelers.

Of 51 positive cases in Udhampur, three were police personnel from Chenani Police Station and one from SDPO Office Chenani including a Sub Inspector while three were doctors from Primary Health Centre Hartyan.

Seventeen employees of Agriculture Department and six police personnel from Surankote Police Station were among 92 persons who reported COVID positive in Poonch district, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Other positives of the district include 36 from Mandi, 25 Haveli, 17 Surankote and 14 Mendhar.

Rajouri district today reported 136 new Corona cases. They include 38 from Rajouri town, 22 Manjakote, 19 Darhal, 16 Kandi, 13 Sunderbani, nine Kalakote, eight Nowshera, four Thanna Mandi and seven travelers.

Doda district also reported 114 cases including 113 locals majority of whom were tested during random sampling while 26 positive cases were reported from Ramban district including the Tehsildar Bishnah, who is a KAS officer, three Health Department employees and seven private workers of the Railways company.

Wife of the Tehsildar Chatroo, two officials from Tehsil office, one from Health and 28 contacts of the positive persons were among 45 new cases in Kishtwar.

Twenty six positive cases were today reported from Reasi district including 10 Government employees, seven CRPF personnel and a pregnant woman. Of 31 positive cases in Samba district, 28 were locals.

Kathua district recorded 62 new positive cases. They include 21 contacts of infected persons, three travelers and 38 who were tested randomly at different places.

As many as 214 Corona patients were today discharged from various hospitals of the region after testing negative, the highest being 85 in Jammu district, 35 Kishtwar, 26 each Rajouri and Kathua, 24 Ramban, 10 Poonch and eight in Udhampur district.

Jammu region now has 18966 Corona cases including 10408 active positives as 8384 patients have been treated and discharged while there have been 175 casualties.