One terrorist gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR: One terrorist has been killed while as one army jawan injured in an ongoing encounter at Wangam area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Official sources that one terrorist has been killed and an army jawan injured in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports reaching that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Wangam.

As the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding One terrorists fired upon the security forces, triggering off an gunfight.