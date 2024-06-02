One Local Missing, 2 Tourists Rescued After Portion Of Thajwas Glacier Falls On Them In Sonamarg

GANDERBAL, June 2: One person went missing, while two tourists were rescued after a portion of Thajwas glacier fell on them in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that the incident happened when tourists were enjoying their time at Thajwas glacier today afternoon.

He said two tourists and a local person fell down after a portion of glacier fell on them. “Soon after the tourists were rescued while the local is still missing. Search operation is underway to locate him,” he said.

He said that further details will be shared accordingly. (KNO)