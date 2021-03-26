One killed, two injured as landslide hits vehicles in Udhampur

JAMMU: A driver was killed even as two others sustained injuries after a major landslide hit several vehicles along Srinagar-Jammu highway at Samroli in Udhumpur district.

Several vehicles, including an earthmover which was working on the highway, were hit by the slide in Samroli.

The driver of the earthmover, identified as Muhammad Afroz Alam, died on the spot after being hit by the landslide debris.

Two others injured in the incident were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Reports said that a dumper which was hit by the debris caught fire after rolling down a gorge. (Agency)