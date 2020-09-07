One killed in Ramban road mishap

JAMMU: One person was killed when a passenger taxi he was driving skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district.

Police here said that a passenger taxi this morning met with an accident and fell into 300 metre deep gorge at Seri Sila Gaam.

One person identified as Rakesh Singh,18, son of Kuldeep Singh of Halsi Bagna, Ramban died in the mishap.

Dead body was shifted to District Hospital, Ramban. (AGENCIES)