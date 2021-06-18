One killed as dumper plunges into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

BANIHAL/JAMMU: A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday when a dumper driven by him skidded off the road and plunged into a 400-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir”s Ramban district, police said.

Reyaz Ahmad Lohar was unloading muck when he lost control over the vehicle, which fell into the gorge at Chamalwas, near Banihal, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said.

He said Lohar, a local resident, was working for a contractor engaged by a construction company to dump muck from a section of the ongoing highway-widening project.

The rescuers rushed to the scene of the accident and evacuated Lohar to the Banihal sub-district hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said, adding that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities. (AGENCY)