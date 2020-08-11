One killed, 2 others injured In Mendhar road accident

Mendhar: One person was killed and at least two others were injured, when a Maruti Swift car met with an accident in Achchad Pehliyan village of Mendhar area of Poonch district on Tuesday 2 pm.

Reports said the vehicle (Maruti Swift car — JK 12 A 9812) which was going from Mendhar to Salani village, fell into an accident on the road, in which three people, one of whom died and two others were injured, including a woman. On receiving the news of the accident, the locals reached on spot who rescued the injured and took them to the sub district hospital in Mendhar, where doctors declared Ata Mohammad son of Shah Mohammad 18 resident Salani is dead. On the other, Shah Mohammad son of Abdul Hussain (driver), Salima Akhtar wife of Manzoor Hussain, both residents of Salani village are injured is undergoing treatment at the sub district hospital in Mendhar.

When contacted Mendhar block medical officer Dr Parvez Khan confirmed that three people who have been victims of a road accident, one of the three youths has died and the other two injured people have been treated by Mendhar. The district is running in a hospital which is out of danger.

After this incident, the police arrived at spot to take stock of the incident and a case was registered at Mendhar police station.