JAMMU: The Border Security Force on Tuesday said that they shot dead an intruder on the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division.
Officials said that the intruder, who was trying to infiltrate from the IB in Ramgarh area of Samba was shot dead today evening.
They said that the area has been cordoned off for further search operation and the police authorities have also been informed about the incident.
Intruder shot dead along IB in Samba: BSF
