One dies of COVID, 82 test +ve

1223 get shot on Day 2, drive begins in Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Jan 18: One person died of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir while 82 others tested positive and 194 recovered from the virus even as vaccination drive resumed today after yesterday’s break and many health workers got the jabs across the Union Territory.

However, in Kargil district of Ladakh, the vaccination drive, which wasn’t launched there on January 16, was inaugurated today by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chairman-cum-CEC Feroz Khan.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kargil Dr Munawar Hussain Wazir received first shot of COVID vaccine in the district.

Feroz Khan said it is due to relentless dedication of the scientists that the nation has been able to develop vaccine in the country. He also lauded the Health Department of Kargil for carrying out the drive with proper precautions and precision.

Today, 1223 persons were vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu region, 790 healthcare workers got the shot, Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma said.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man hailing from Mandi Udh in Rakh Barothlon in Samba district died of ailments and COVID-19 in Narayana Hospital Katra.

With lone casualty, Corona toll in Jammu region has gone up to 716, the highest being 367 in Jammu district followed by 64 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 55 Rajouri, 51 Kathua, 40 Samba, 24 Poonch, 22 Kishtwar, 21 Ramban and 15 in Reasi district.

Thirty six persons today tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu region, 26 of them in Jammu district, four Udhampur, three Reasi, two Samba and one in Kathua district. Rest of the districts didn’t report any positives cases today.

As many as 123 persons recovered from the virus including 82 in Jammu district, 14 Udhampur, 10 Samba, five each Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar districts and two in Kathua district.

Jammu region now has 51179 Corona cases. Among them, only 395 are active positives as 50068 have recovered from the virus and there have been 716 casualties.

Meanwhile, 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir.

Those who tested positive include 13 from Srinagar, 7 Budgam, 2 Pulwama, 5 Kupwara, 2 Anantnag, 1 Bandipora, 13 Ganderbal, 1 Kulgam and 2 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 25,830 positive cases including 453 deaths and 25,157 recoveries are from Srinagar, 8,064 including 172 deaths and 7,831 recoveries are from Baramulla, 7,715 including 7,547 recoveries and 115 deaths are from Budgam, 5,671 including 5,517 recoveries and 88 deaths are from Pulwama, 5,626 including 94 deaths and 5,465 recoveries are from Kupwara, 4,852 including 4,716 recoveries and 84 deaths are from Anantnag, 4,679 cases including 4,590 and 61 deaths are from Bandipora, 4,578 including 4,456 recoveries and 46 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,680 including 2,586 recoveries and 54 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,551 including 2,459 recoveries and 39 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases, total number of cases in Kashmir division have reached 72,246 including 70,324 recoveries and 1,206 deaths.

The active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,111 including 716 from Kashmir division.

With 194 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 120,392 which is 97.54 percent of the total cases.