One dies of COVID, 126 test +ve

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Mar 17: One person died of COVID-19 while 126 others tested positive and 90 recovered from the virus in Jammu and Kashmir today.

While 106 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Kashmir, 20 fresh cases were reported in Jammu.

Among 20 cases in Jammu, 15 were recorded in Jammu district, four Doda and one in Udhampur district. Rest seven districts in the region didn’t report any new cases today.

Ten persons recovered from the virus in Jammu, seven of them in Jammu district, two Doda and one in Kathua district.

Ramban is the only district in the region which has no active positive cases. The highest 188 active positives cases are in Jammu district, 15 in Poonch, 10 Reasi, eight Udhampur, four each Doda and Samba, three Kathua, two Rajouri and one in Kishtwar district.

Jammu region now has 52267 Corona cases. Of them, 235 are active positives as 51301 have recovered from the virus and there have been 731 casualties in the region.

Jammu district accounted for maximum 378 casualties followed by 64 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 55 Rajouri, 53 Kathua, 41 Samba, 24 Poonch, 22 Kishtwar, 21 Ramban and 16 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today showed surge in COVID-19 positive cases as 106 tested positive and one person died.

One person who was suffering from COVID-19 died in Kashmir taking the death toll in J&K to 1977.

The number of COVID cases in Kashmir has crossed 100 mark after over a month.

And those who tested positive include 62 from Srinagar, 23 Baramulla, 4 Budgam, 1 Kupwara, 8 Anantnag, 1 Bandipora, 1 Ganderbal, 2 Kulgam and 4 from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 75,690 including 73,671 recoveries and 1,246 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,008 including 773 from Kashmir division.

With 90 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 124,972 which is 97.68 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, two COVID positive cases were today reported in Leh district of Ladakh. The UT now has 44 active positive cases.