Muzaffar Beigh joins People’s Conference

Surinder Ch quits as PDP Gen Secy

Gopal Sharma/

Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, Mar 17: People’s Democratic Party today suffered major jolt after veteran PDP leader and former J&K Deputy Chief Minister, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joined the People’s Conference, a party from where he had started his political career, while a strong party leader from Jammu and general secretary, Surinder Choudhary resigned from the post he was holding.

The rej-oining of People’s Conference by Beigh, who had played a key role in formation of this party in late seventies, is considered as his ‘home coming’. His joining has come as a big boost for PC , as it expected to strengthen the party in Kashmir valley, especially in Baramulla district.

A spokesman of the People’s Conference said that Beigh joined the party after its chairman, Sajad Gani Lone, party vice president Abdul Gani Vakil and other leaders called on him at his residence this afternoon.

“Sajad Lone invited Beigh to once again return home and be a part of the party from where he had started his political career. He impressed upon Beigh that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge and political wisdom for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

He said Beigh keenly participated in the confabulations and after detailed discussion expressed his pleasure, being able to be a part of the party from where he had started his political career.

The Party spokesman further quoted Beigh as saying, “it gave me immense pleasure to be a part of the party, which I joined as a youth and was groomed by party founder Abdul Gani Lone. Today, I has the opportunity to yet again groom leaders like Sajad Lone and many others to take up leadership role in the future times to come. ”

“Beigh told that in his entire public life, he had causes for being happy and many causes where he was disappointed. He expressed his desire to contribute by grooming youngsters and building their capacity. Beigh felt that apart from many problems plaguing J&K, one of the biggest problems is the quality of leadership,” the PC spokesman revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, a founder member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with Late Mufti Mohd Sayeed, was sidelined over the past few years, especially after the party joined hands with the BJP for Government formation in the wake of 2014 Assembly elections. He had nearly parted ways with PDP in November 2020 over its seat sharing arrangement with National Conference in DDC elections.

Senior party leaders Abdul Gani Vakil, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Abid Ansari, Irfan Panditpori, Raja Aijaz and Adnan Ashraf also accompanied Sajad Lone.

Party vice president Abdul Gani Vakil when contacted said they reached the residence of Muzaffar Hussain Beigh at around 4 pm today and stayed there for about one and half hours. They had good discussion with Beigh and requested him for his `home coming’ and guide the cadre under such crucial circumstances with his vast political experience, capabilities and wisdom. ” Beigh Sahib agreed and expressed his pleasure to be part of People’s Conference once again, the party from where he had commenced his political career,” Vakil added.

Meanwhile, senior PDP leader from Jammu region and former MLC, Surinder Choudhary today resigned from the post of general secretary and as Member Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

In a letter flashed to the PDP president and former J&K Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Choudhary stated,” Being a simple and grass-root level worker of PDP, I will not be able to shoulder such important responsibilities of the party. So, I am resigning from both the posts namely- as general secretary and the member of PAC, the highest decision making panel of the party. I will serve the party as a simple worker,” he added.

Though Surinder Choudhary, a strong voice of the PDP from Pir Panjal belt and Jammu region as whole, has not cited clear reason to resign from the posts he was holding, yet the party sources said that Choudhary is leaving the party along with some office bearers and he will declare it at a press conference within couple of days.

Sources further revealed that Choudhary was annoyed over the attitude of the party leadership as he being senior leader and strong voice from Jammu region, was not taken into confidence while inducting new office bearers by the party recently. He is likely to join a new party shortly, the sources revealed.