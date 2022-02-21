One dead, three injured in accident in J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Feb 21: A man was killed while three other sustained injuries in a road accident in Rajouri town on Monday morning.

Police officials said that the accident took place when a tempo traveller moving on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway hit a tipper near Army water point station of Rajouri town, in which one person was killed and three others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Sajjad Ali, son of Mohammad Ali of Swari village of Rajouri.

The injured, they said, have been hospitalized in GMC Rajouri.

Meanwhile, police said that necessary legal formalities have been started into the matter. (KNO)