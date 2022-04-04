CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: One CRPF personnel was martyred and another injured in a terrorist attack in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.

They said terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials said, adding one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants, they said.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district. (Agencies)