On ‘Rajouri Day’, Lt Gen Manjinder assures peace, cooperation to ‘awaam’

JAMMU, Apr 13: The General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Wednesday assured peace and tranquility in the region besides full cooperation to the ‘awaam’ (masses).

He was addressing the gathering on the occasion of ‘Rajouri Day’ in Rajouri district. Lt Gen Manjinder Singh was accompanied by Maj Gen Rajeev Puri, GOC, Ace of Spades Division while dignitaries from civil administration and the locals also paid tributes to the Heroes of Rajouri.

The GOC motivated people to join hands for a meaningful contribution in the overall development in the region. Gen Singh assured of maintaining peace and tranquility in the region and extending all possible cooperation to the ‘Awaam’ at all times.

Brig N V Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander, Rajouri, D S Sandhu, DIG BSF, Vikas Kundal, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, civil and military officials also paid tributes to the bravehearts. Inauguration of Rajouri Day Festivities ‘Garv Ka Parv’ started from April 7 onwards, to include a series of events like an Ex-serviceman Rally and Veer Nari Sammelan, Sarpanch Conclave, Visit to Hall of Fame for the students of Rajouri, Painting Competition, Bike rally over 1000 kms, ‘Run for Rajouri’ Mini Marathon, Equipment Display, Women Empowerment Conclave, Kite festival, Musical evening and so much more were organized by the Indian Army, with support from the District administration and the citizens of Rajouri.

In early 1947, the Pakistani Intruders captured the vital town of Rajouri. On 12 Apr 1948, troops of 1 Kumaon along with Tanks of Central India Horse (CIH) and 5 and 30 Mountain Batteries advanced from Chingus for liberation of Rajouri. On Apr 13, 1948, Rajouri was liberated from the intruders by the heroic action of our armed forces assisted by the brave citizens of Rajouri.

Rajouri Day is celebrated every year to pay homage to the military and civilian bravehearts who laid down their lives for liberation of Rajouri. On this day, homage is paid to the heroism of 2nd Lt RR Rane of 37 Assault Field Company who was bravely responsible for clearing the road from Naushera to Rajouri.

The pitch was raised to a patriotic fervour on April 13, which commenced with paying homage to the bravehearts and the brave citizens of Rajouri who laid down their lives for its liberation from Pakistani raiders in the year 1948.

The event progressed with an all religions prayer meet, affirming the bond of unity in India, followed by a cultural programme which consisted of a colourful display of ethnic kaleidoscope by the children of various schools.

The mesmerizing performances by budding young children were appreciated by the gathering with loud cheers and tumultuous clapping. The young performers were felicitated by Reema Puri, Convenor FWO, Ace of Spades Division.

The splendid performances by the renowned and reputed Army Symphony, Police, BSF Bands kept the audience captivated. The performers were felicitated by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps.

The day’s event also included display of Martial Arts, Equipment display, Equestrian show, a para motor show and a grand Military Dog Show. This historic event will be etched in the memories of the natives of Rajouri forever. (Agencies)