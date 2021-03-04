“Some Screening Needed, Even Porn Shown”: Supreme Court On OTT Platforms

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today called for screening of video contents released in the OTT platforms and directed the centre to submit the new guidelines on regulating social media and online streaming platforms.

“Now watching movies on internet and OTT has become common. We are of the view there must be some screening. Even pornography is shown,” Justice Ashok Bhushan said while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of India head of Amazon Aparna Purohit, who has challenged against Allahabad High Court order denying her bail.

The High Court on February 25 declined to give protection from arrest to Ms Purohit by dismissing the anticipatory bail application of her.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms Purohit, argued that around 10 cases filed against his client despite Ms Purohit being just an employee of the firm which streamed the the web series