On LG’s proposal, Sarafa Association reschedules market timings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: In the wake of rising COVID-19 positive cases, office bearers of Sarafa Association Jammu Province (SAJ) led by President Raman Suri today held a meeting.

In the meeting, concerns were raised for continued opening of markets to their full potential and subsequent overcrowding in the markets.

Taking cognizance of the entire situation and on the direction issued by Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha, it was decided that from tomorrow, all the business establishments of Sarafa Association Jammu Province will open from 10 am to 7 pm only. No shop or showroom shall operate before 10 am and after 7 pm.

Raman Suri said, the present strain of COVID-19 is quite dangerous and is spreading at an unprecedented rate. This is especially due to overcrowding in the markets and public places besides not following the guidelines issued by Government from time to time.

“We are responsible and law-abiding citizens, hence the most crucial task in the present situation is to flatten the curve and save lives”, he added.

Appealing the people to follow guidelines, Raman Suri said, this decision to reschedule the market timings is one step in the fight against deadly coronavirus, which is harming lakhs of people on a daily basis. It is high time that we all join hands and cooperate with the Administration by following all the guidelines, wearing masks/face covers, maintaining social distancing, using sanitisers, stepping out only when required and getting vaccinated, if eligible.