Omar wishes Amitabh a speedy recovery

SRINAGAR, July 12: National Conference (NC) vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday wished Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for COVID-19, a complete and speedy recovery.

Taking to micro blogging site twitter on Saturday night Mr Abdullah said ” Wishing you a complete & speedy recovery @SrBachchan Sahib. ”Let this be one among the many fights you’ve fought & won, both real & reel”.

He was responding to a tweet by senior Bachchan which reads ” T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive for virus on Saturday. Both were admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai. (AGENCIES)