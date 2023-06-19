Omar Taunts For Continuation Of Central Rule In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, June 19: Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday taunted the continuation of central rule in Jammu and Kashmir and said democracy ends where J&K begins.

“Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture’; ‘India is the mother of democracy’; ‘India is the temple of democracy’. Great sounding words that the international community lap up & regurgitate ad-nauseam,” Omar tweeted. “Meanwhile J&K completes 5 years under central rule today. Democracy ends where J&K begins.”

It has been five years since Jammu & Kashmir saw an elected government. The last time the elections for the erstwhile state legislature were held was in 2014.

Political resentment is brewing in J&K for not holding assembly elections. All the political parties are seeking early elections in J&K.