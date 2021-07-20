Omar not surprised over alleged Pegasus usage, questions Apple’s claim of protection

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he was not surprised that governments are ”using software that exploit loopholes to spy on people”.

However, Vice President of the National Conference (NC) said what surprised and deeply disappointed him is companies like Apple make tall claims about privacy and data protection but actually have done nothing to stop spyware like Pegasus.

Reacting to alleged Pegasus row, Omar taking to micro blogging site twitter said, ”I’m not at all surprised governments are using software that exploit loopholes to spy on people.

What is surprising & deeply disappointing is companies like @Apple make tall claims about privacy & data protection but have done nothing to stop spyware like #Pegasus”. (Agency)