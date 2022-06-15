Omar, Mehbooba participates in opposition meeting to discuss presidential polls

Srinagar, Jun 15: Jammu & Kashmir’s regional parties National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party are participating in the meeting convened by TMC president Mamta Banerjee in New Delhi to discuss the opposition’s strategy for the presidential poll slated on July 18.

Sources said that NC’s vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti have turned up to participate in the meeting which is presently underway.

The total vote value of NC MPs in the presidential polls is 2100 as it has three members in the Lok Sabha.The value of the vote of an MP is 700.

Interestingly, PDP’s vote value in the election is zero as it doesn’t have any member in the Lok Sabha.

In the 2017 presidential election, NC voted for opposition candidate Meira Kumar and PDP MPs and MLAs supported BJP’s Ram Nath Kovind. (KNO)