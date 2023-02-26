Omar Abdullah Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pulwama

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 26: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama district on Sunday.

A few hours after the incident, Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Pandith of Achan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed in a militant attack earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones,” tweeted Omar.