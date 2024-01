JAMMU, Jan 14: The revered old cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be kept open for darshan for around 12 hours a day, the religious trust managing the operations and administration of the shrine has said. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said that the old cave will be open for darshan from 10 am to 4 pm during the day and from 10.30 pm to 5 am at night.