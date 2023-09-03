Ola and Uber in Jammu

Sir,

Referring to the news item, “Ola and Uber like Cab-services to be launched in Jammu” DE 31/08/2023 express my enthusiasm and support for the recent development in Jammu and Kashmir – the introduction of Ola and Uber-like cab services. This step, which brings modern ride-hailing services to our region, is undoubtedly a commendable stride towards progress and convenience.

The notification of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, by the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, marks a significant turning point for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is with a sense of relief and excitement that we welcome these services, which are poised to make a tangible impact on our daily lives.

One cannot overlook the convenience that these ride-hailing platforms are set to bring to our lives. The ability to summon a ride with just a few taps on our smart phones is a convenience that is widely celebrated across the globe. Now, with its introduction in our Union Territory, we can bid adieu to the hassles of traditional transportation methods. Whether it’s daily commuting, special occasions, or urgent travel needs, Ola and Uber-like services will undoubtedly provide an efficient and reliable solution.

Moreover, the competitive pricing of these services is something that has caught the attention of many. The prospect of accessing comfortable and convenient rides at affordable rates is truly remarkable. This affordability factor not only benefits the users but also creates a strong incentive for the widespread adoption of these services. The increased interest from companies to provide these services is a testament to the potential they see in our region, and their investment will undoubtedly contribute to our local economy.

In conclusion, the introduction of Ola and Uber-like cab services in Jammu and Kashmir is undoubtedly a positive and transformative step. It promises convenience, affordability, employment opportunities, and economic growth, all wrapped into one dynamic initiative. As responsible citizens, let us wholeheartedly support and embrace this development, and look forward to the myriad benefits it will bring to our Union Territory.

Pramod Sharma

Jammu