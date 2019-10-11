Okaya Power Group signs superstar Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: Okaya Power Pvt Ltd, the flagship company of Okaya Power Group, has roped in flamboyant and super energetic Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

The contract entails Ranveer Singh to endorse the products of Okaya through promotion, advertising and marketing.

Okaya Power Group is now all set to launch a new brand campaign featuring Ranveer Singh for its lead products under brand ‘Okaya’, according to a statement here on Friday.

Commenting on this announcement, Okaya Power Group Director & CEO Arush Gupta said, “We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh onboard as our brand ambassador and our association is like coming together of two promising stars. It’s rare to see a perfect match between the brand and the brand ambassador, who share the same attribute of being a power house of energy and versatility. Ranveer Singh, with his inimitable energy and versatility is a perfect fit for brand Okaya which stands for non-stop power and versatile range of products and solutions.”

The heartthrob of millions, Ranveer Singh said, “Okaya has been victorious in all its product categories backed by their top-of-the-line features and superb quality. It has already proven itself as most reliable brand in the most exclusive power backup segment and so, to be associated with it is indeed an honour.”

Brand Okaya is currently in the process of strengthening its pan-India presence on the back of the growing popularity of its state-of-the-art product range.

With its well expanded product portfolio including Lead Acid battery and Lithium battery categories comprising different types of batteries ? Inverter battery, Solar battery, SMF battery, E-Rickshaw battery, Lithium EV battery, Solar Street Light Systems and EV Chargers, among others, Okaya is already a market leader and it’s continually moving up the ladder.

(AGENCIES)