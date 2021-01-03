OGW of LeT arrested in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant group and recovered incriminating material in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said, on a tip-off, 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the militant in Yaripora area in Kulgam district. Incriminating material and explosive substance were recovered from the OGW identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat.

An FIR has been registered in PS Yaripora under relevant sections of law, he added. (AGENCIES)