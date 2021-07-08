OGW of LeT arrested, explosive material recovered in Badgam

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkher-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered explosive material and detonators in the central Kashmir district of Badgam, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said during naka checking at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing in Badgam, Police intercepted a person carrying a bag under suspicious circumstances. He said when police party approached him, he tried to flee from the spot but was tactfully apprehended by police party.

During his search, police party recovered “Explosive substance weighing 1.2 KG Approx & Electronic Detonator 2 numbers” from his bag. He has been identified as Danish Ahmed Dar son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar resident of Check-Sari Singhpora Pattan, the spokesman said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested OGW is involved in providing logistics and other material support to the LeT in various areas of Budgam.

The arrested OGW has been in touch with the Pakistan commanders through various social media platforms and was also in touch with LeT self-styled commanders in Kashmir, the spokesman said.

In this connection, a case FIR Number 154/2021 under relevant sections of Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigations taken up, he added. (AGENCY)