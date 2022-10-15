Officers of various District Judiciaries call on the Chief Justice of HC of J&K, Ladakh at Srinagar

Congratulate & extend best wishes to Justice Magrey on taking oath and assuming the office as 35th Chief Justice of HC of J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 15: Officers of District Judiciaries Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara led by their Pr. District & Sessions Judges Tahir Khursheed Raina, Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Naseer Ahmad Dar, Mehraj ud din Sofi, Riyaz ul Haq Mirza, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Mohammad Ibrahim Wani and Tasleem Arif today called on Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, the Chief Justice of High court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar.

The Officers congratulated and extended their best wishes to the Chief Justice on taking oath and assuming the office as 35th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The officers interacted with the Chief Justice and assured him full cooperation to work with zeal and to perform to the best of their abilities as directed.

The Chief Justice directed them to make best use of technologies available today in order to compete with the changing technologies.